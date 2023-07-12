Help comes from across New England after severe flooding in Vermont

The devastation in Vermont is widespread, but then again, so is the help.

First responders and organizations from across New England have provided assistance since heavy rainfall brought severe flooding to the Green Mountain State Monday.

Eric Dubowik, deputy fire chief in Bedford, New Hampshire, was one of six firefighters sent Monday to Berlin, Vermont, as part of a Swift Water Rescue Team.

"Our first call at 2 o'clock was a car that got stuck in a river. It was a washed-out road," he explained. "The river swelled, and it was stuck, and with a person trapped inside."

Dubowik, by way of a virtual interview, told NBC10 Boston that crews from all over were in the area assisting with rescues and evacuations.

"When the sun started to come up, we could really notice the damage," he said. "We went to one of the surrounding towns, which is Barre, Vermont, and the water was so deep that a lot of places we couldn’t even travel."

Teams used boats and other gear to navigate roads, now blocked by water, trees and sink holes.

"A lot of the water came so fast that people got trapped on the roads traveling," Dubowik said. "So a lot of people were stuck in their cars, we had people on the roof."

Also escaping the floods are pets. Nine dogs, 11 cats and a chinchilla are now set to be flown out of state.

"We got a call today that the area of Montpelier was in danger, and that's the center of Vermont humane society that needed assistance with evacuation," explained Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA Angell.

"They'll fly to us in Massachusetts and then will be distributed to all four of our adoption centers," Keiley said.

For those who are unable to adopt, the MSPCA is also asking for donations to help offset the costs of taking the animals in.

"They'll go through their isolation period, get cleared and go right out for adoption, and hopefully right into new homes as quickly as possible," said Keiley.

