Help Wanted: Local Businesses Struggle With Staffing Shortages

There’s no shortage of selection at Gary’s Liquors in West Roxbury.

“This is 3.99," he said, holding up a bottle. "This is a $30 to $40,000 bottle," he said of another.

What is missing is enough employees.

"It’s just frustrating. I am seven days a week working right now. My parents who are in their 80s, Thank God I have them, they’re here helping us," said Park.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Due to the staffing shortage the store closes at 10 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and the deli is closed on Sundays.

This past week instead of 55 staff members, Park had 18 working at the store. It’s not for lack of trying.

"We try to offer everything else that everybody else out there is doing, and again it’s like a uniform thing out there right now. People just for some reason are not working," said Park.

Jon Hurst of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts said the issue is happening at large businesses and mom-and-pop shops. Employees have seen big increases in compensation packages, but the jobs remain open.

"There’s not one single reason, Katie, that you really can put your finger on that has caused it," said Hurst. "Maybe the young people don’t want to necessarily work whether they’re in college or high school, and maybe part of it is retirees looking for additional income, some of them have left the state."

"As the economy starts slowing down and going into a recession, there are going to be some lay-offs. And at that point the problem will take care of itself, but we won’t like the medicine," said Hurst.

But Park needs employees now.

"Desperate situation right now," he said.

Park’s grandfather started the liquor store 80 years ago. Gary Park looks forward to toasting the day he knows it will continue for another 80 years.

"I will do everything I can to keep it going. It’s not going to end on my watch. I hope people come back to work," said Park

If they can’t get more employees, the store may have to further cut hours in the fall. The store is looking for immediate hires and offering interviews on the spot.