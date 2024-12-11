Boston Business Journal

Herb Chambers donates $100M to MGH for new tower

By Isabel Hart

Herb Chambers bought his first dealership in 1985, starting what would become a network of dozens of dealerships bearing his name.

Boston businessman Herb Chambers has given $100 million dollars to Massachusetts General Hospital for a tower at the hospital’s new building under construction. 

The East Tower of the Phillip and Susan Ragon Building will be named the Herb Chambers Tower in recognition of the donation, according to Mass General Brigham, who parent organization of MGH. The tower will hold cancer-care specific units, which is being built out as part of its Mass General Brigham Cancer integration. Brigham and Women's Hospital and MGH are more closely entwining their cancer care as Brigham and Women’s loss of its longtime clinical partner, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, looms.

