Here are some new laws going into effect in RI in 2024

Come Jan. 1, 2024, several new laws will go into effect in Rhode Island, including a plastic-bag ban and increase minimum wage, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

PLASTIC BAG BAN

Like many other states, Rhode Island is banning single-use plastic bags as part of the Plastic Waste Reduction Act. Paper bags will have to be recyclable, WJAR reported.

MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE

Right now, in the Ocean State, the minimum wage is $13 an hour. In January, it will increase to $14 an hour and by 2025, the minimum wage will go up again to $15 an hour.

PRIMARY ELECTIONS

If you're 17 years old, you will now be able to vote in primary elections if you will be 18 by the time of the general election, according to WJAR. You have to be registered to vote.

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth will officially become an official state holiday.

IDENTIFICATION CARDS

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles will give state identification cards to those who are unable to establish a lawful presence in the U.S. with proper documentation, WJAR reported. This is like what's already required for driver privilege cards.

PARKING LOTS

New and current parking lots will have to create more spaces and add charging stations for electric cars, according to WJAR.