Here are some tips to start emergency savings as report shows 25% of Americans have none

Do you have money saved for a rainy day?

Putting aside an emergency fund can be an essential element of larger savings goals so that when unplanned expenses and emergencies hit, you're ready for them. But for many Americans, that's easier said than done.

Madeline Spencer-Orrell is working hard to cover her bills and make ends meet. But the 27-year-old doesn't have any emergency savings.

"I have a savings account, but it's fairly empty," said Spencer-Orrell. "I have credit cards, which are not great … If anything were to go on, it would just go on a credit card."

Financial experts recommend setting aside at least three months' worth of your living expenses in an emergency fund.

"It feels kind of hard to believe that anyone in their 20s kind of has that set aside," Spencer-Orrell said.

She isn't alone.

According to Bankrate's annual Emergency Savings report, one in four Americans don't have emergency savings at all.

"Just day to day, I feel like salary doesn't really keep up with how much it actually costs to live," explained Spencer-Orrell. "It's just so hard to kind of get through week by week, paying my bills."

According to the survey, inflation is a big reason why many people aren't saving up. Around 63% say high prices are causing them to save less.

"You are the one who can change the course of your life," said RBC Wealth Management financial advisor Nora Yousif.

She says starting an emergency fund starts with setting a goal for yourself.

"If you want to get a down payment on a home, think about the financial security and stability you offer your family and how proud that's going to make you," said Yousif.

To reach your goals, start building up savings to cover unexpected financial emergencies so they don't derail your dreams.

How do you do it when you're living paycheck to paycheck? Review your spending carefully and get rid of all unnecessary expenses.

"Once you've freed up some cash flow, then you want to make sure your savings actually stick. Set up those monthly transfers into savings," said Yousif.

Automatic monthly transfers can take the stress out of manually setting aside money every week. Yousif recommends setting an emergency savings fund goal of $10,000.

"You want to get there as fast as you can, whether it's your automatic savings, you've set up, bonuses or doing some kind of side gig on the weekends, whatever it takes," said Yousif.

Yousif says even starting with small savings will lead to building financial security.

"I think getting to a place where I feel comfortable putting some of my paycheck aside to savings, where I feel OK doing that, would be another short-term goal," said Spencer-Orrell.

"It's really on us to be those chain-breakers of financial disempowerment," said Yousif. "Really take a look at where the money is going, because we all have leakage … It might be a little bit painful at first, but you're not going to miss the money you're not spending. And remember that it's temporary."

Building an emergency fund takes time and a lot of discipline -- just remember that every dollar you divert to your savings account makes a difference.

Start small and don't forget to celebrate the small milestones along the way to help keep you motivated.