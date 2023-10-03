Here are the biggest Powerball winners in Mass. from Monday's drawing

While there were no jackpot winners once again during Monday night's Powerball drawing, several players in Massachusetts made out well with their numbers.

The massive jackpot prize continues to grow after another drawing without a grand prize winner — the jackpot is now at an estimated $1.2 billion.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, a Powerball ticket sold at a Shell on Plantation Street in Worcester hit for $100,000.

In addition, there were five Powerball tickets sold around the state that won for $50,000. Those tickets were sold at Lank's Wine and Liquor in Hyde Park, One Stop Liquors in Millis, Nouria Energy in Duxbury, a Stop and Shop in Brockton and a Honey Farms in Worcester.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.