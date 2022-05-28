Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time.

There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.

In Save the Harbor's newly released Beach Water Quality Report Card, the environmental preservation organization gave scores of 100% to four Boston-area beaches in 2021, with most of the other beaches graded with comparable positive scores.

The four beaches given a perfect score were Pleasure Bay and City Point Beach in South Boston, Nantasket Beach in Hull, and Winthrop Beach.

Beaches that received a score ranging from the mid 80s to high 90s included Revere Beach, Carson, Constitution and M Street Beach in Boston.

The report does show that the overall water quality safety rating of Boston Harbor's beaches has dropped from 93% in 2020 to 86% in 2021. These scores are made by the Department of Conservation and Recreation in MA.