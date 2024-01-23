Here are the most popular baby names in Boston during 2023

The city of Boston released its 2023 birth registry data Monday, including a list of the most popular baby names in 2023.

According to the registry, the city recorded 20,645 births in the 2023 calendar year.

Olivia was the most commonly chosen name for baby girls last year, followed by Emma and Sophia. In the boys' column, the top spot was occupied by Liam. Noah and Henry ranked second and third.

The twenty most popular baby names in Boston in 2023 are as follows:

Girls:

Olivia Emma Sophia Charlotte Sofia Isabelle Grace Chloe Amelia Maya Luna Gianna Mia Nora Ava Natalie Ella Emilia Maeve Eleanor

Boys:

Liam Noah Henry Leo Theodore Jack Julian James Thomas Benjamin William Luca John Ethan Logan Aiden Charles Samuel Joseph Oliver

The city collected the data for Boston's youngest citizens and organized it based on the sex assigned to the baby at birth, according to the announcement.