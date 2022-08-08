Here Are the Service Disruptions to Look Out for If You Ride the T

If you generally rely on the T to get you where you need to go, you may soon be taking a shuttle bus instead of the train.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for signs that should help direct you to where you need to take the shuttle bus if your normal line, or section of line, is temporarily shut down.

Here are the closures that could impact how you get around.

The Green Line E Branch from Heath Street Station to Copley Station closed this past Saturday, with shuttle buses replacing service until Aug. 21.

And the new Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square will be closed from Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.

This is to allow for continued work on the Government Center Garage Project.

The Red Line will be shutting down from JFK/UMASS to Braintree at night again this week, starting at around 9 p.m. Monday until the end of service each night.

That runs through Thursday, in order to work on tie replacement and track realignment.

And of course, the entire Orange Line is shutting down completely for 30 days beginning Aug. 19.

The MBTA says as disruptive as these service closures are, it needs to tackle the issues that have been plaguing the system for months, like derailments, train fires and unmanned runaway trains.

It’s also working to address many of the problems identified in the Federal Transit Administration report.

The final Safety Directive report from the FTA is expected at some point this month.