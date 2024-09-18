Here comes the crummy weather: Storm system to bring wind, rain, rough seas

Time to prepare for an uncomfortable forecast, with wind, rain, rough seas and a true fall feel as temps barely get into the 60s over the next few days.

Wednesday is our transitional day, with highs still in the 70s at the coast and 80s for northern interior New England. Clouds continue to thicken from south to north, but we hold off on rain until overnight.

Showers head in from the south after midnight. The rain filters into Thursday and early Friday, with the heaviest rainfall mainly south of the Mass. Pike, with a sharp cutoff north. The highest rainfall totals could be across Buzzards Bay to Cape Cod and the islands, with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

The wind gusts will be from the east, northeast up to 40 mph at the coast both Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, this crummy weather lingers Saturday into early Sunday. Our lingering northeast winds will give us some showers, drizzle, clouds, and cool temps in the mid 60s.

This cooler air lingers for Sunday, with highs in the 60s and emerging sun. Wave heights also churn up a bit offshore by Friday through Sunday. We'll see hHights of 5-8 feet and beach erosion is likely through this time.

Next week, we stay consistently fall-ish, and right on schedule, as highs remain in the 60s through much of the week. Astronomical fall begins on Sunday with the Autumnal Equinox. This is when the sun’s most direct rays cross the equator at 8:43 a.m. Sunday, and its direct rays go southward until the December Solstice due to the Earth’s tilt and our orbital location around the sun.