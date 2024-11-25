Here's a closer look at your chances of seeing snow during Thanksgiving week

We’re tracking some big weather changes for this week. In fact, rain and potential snow could slow you down a bit as you're traveling for the holiday.

But for this Monday, we’ll continue seeing mostly sunny skies in Boston. High temperatures will climb into the lower 50s this afternoon. Monday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Have your umbrella handy on Tuesday! A cold front will bring scattered rain to the region, and some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Most areas will likely see about a quarter of an inch of rain. No severe weather is expected.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

We’ll briefly dry out Wednesday before wet weather moves in just in time for Thanksgiving. In fact, Thursday is a First Alert. Let’s talk about it.

A developing low pressure system will track toward New England on Thursday, giving way to mainly a cold rain for much of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston. However, it will be cold enough in some far inland communities with higher terrain that could see a changeover to a rain/snow mix or all snow.

Parts of Worcester County on Route 2 toward western Massachusetts will have the best chance of seeing snow and possibly some accumulation. Parts of southern New Hampshire will also have a better chance of a wintry mix than Boston. But if you’re really looking for snow, northern New England will have the best bet!

How much will it snow in Mass., NH?

How much snow? It’s a bit early since our forecast models have not locked in on the most probable track, but we’ll keep you posted.

Regardless, on Thanksgiving, have your rain and winter gear handy. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Much of Friday will be dry, but we’ll likely have some clouds around. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

Even colder weather pushes in through the weekend. We’ll be in the 30s for highs by Sunday.