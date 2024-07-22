Here's a look at which New England politicians have endorsed Kamala Harris for president

In the wake of Sunday's announcement by President Joe Biden that he would no longer be seeking re-election and instead be endorsing Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, many local lawmakers were quick to come out in support of the vice president.

Others, while praising Biden's decision, have held off on publicly stating their support.

Here's a look at New England lawmakers who have already pledged to back Harris:

Congresswoman Katherine Clark of Massachusetts

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip, released a statement Monday morning saying she "proudly and enthusiastically" endorses Harris for president.

"Vice President Harris is a champion for working families and reproductive freedom. She stood up to corporate greed and lowered prescription drug costs for seniors. She expanded the Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty in half. She is a fierce advocate for affordable child care and housing and helped pass historic gun safety reform. She has fought back against Donald Trump’s abortion bans and will ensure that every woman can access full reproductive health care in every zip code in America.

"While Donald Trump campaigns on dividing the American people and rigging the system for the rich, Kamala Harris will grow the economy by growing the middle class and defend our core principles of democracy and justice for all. I’m proud to stand with Kamala and excited to get to work to elect her!”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts endorsed Harris on Sunday.

“I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts

Ed Markey, Massachusetts' other U.S. senator, also announced his support for Harris.

"Kamala Harris is battle-tested and ready to serve," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She will galvanize voters and make history on Election Day. All in for Kamala."

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also came out in support of Harris on Sunday.

“In this moment, it is clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is the best person to lead our party and our nation forward, and I am so proud to endorse her as our 47th President of the United States.

“Vice President Harris is a proven strong, empathetic, and moral leader. She has been a clear leading voice on abortion rights, healthcare justice and student debt cancellation. We worked together when she was in the Senate on legislation to address the maternal health crisis, support small Black businesses, advance housing justice, and protect voting rights. Our partnership on issues of consequence has continued during her historic tenure as Vice President. She is steady and she is consistent. I am confident in her ability to unite the party and build the coalition we need to win the White House, the Senate and the House.

“Vice President Harris pursuing the highest office in America is a powerful realization of a dream that so many have struggled for so long to make possible. As our next President, I know she will stand up for everyone who calls America home and work every day to make their lives better.

“I am deeply motivated by both what is at stake and what is possible. A more just America is possible. And building on the efforts of the Biden-Harris White House and organizers across the nation, I know a President Kamala Harris will steer this nation towards progress in partnership with all of us.”

.@KamalaHarris is a moral and empathetic leader.



She is poised, she is prepared, and she is qualified.



Congressman Bill Keating of Massachusetts

Congressman Bill Keating of Massachusetts issued a statement Sunday endorsing Harris.

"As our country faces threats to our personal, civil, and financial rights from the prospect of a Trump-Vance administration, I am excited to support Vice President Harris as our Democratic nominee. A Harris Presidency will protect women’s reproductive rights, protect Medicare, and continue to cut prescription drug costs and expand healthcare access for all – and a Harris Presidency will keep our nation safer and more secure from global threats. As great as the accomplishments of the past three and half years have been, Kamala Harris will take those successes forward into the next four years."

Congressman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts

Congressman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts also spoke up Sunday in support of Harris.

"I’m proud to support Vice President Kamala Harris moving forward," he said in a post on X. "As Attorney General of California, she stood with those who had nowhere left to turn, prosecuting sex offenders and victims of for-profit college scams. As a Senator, she championed legislation to fight hunger and combat the climate crisis. As Vice President, she has stood up for women's rights and worked to represent America’s interests on the world stage. She is proven, she is experienced, and she will unite this country and be an incredible leader."

Congresswoman Lori Trahan of Massachusetts

Congresswoman Lori Trahan of Massachusetts also weighed in Sunday.

"Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party," she said in a statement on X.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts

Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss was also quick to back Harris.

“We are going to put this forward to the American people and say, 70% of you said you wanted a change at the top of both tickets — Democrats have responded by passing the torch, Republicans responded with a convention that was a mosh pit on top of a human hand grenade.”

Congresswoman Annie Kuster of NH

Congresswoman Annie Kuster of New Hampshire issued a statement Sunday in support of Harris.

“Over the last several years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Vice President Harris as she has grown into one of the most effective and influential vice presidents in American history. I have full confidence in her ability to unite Democrats, Independents, and reasonable Republicans to defeat Donald Trump and the disastrous policies his administration would enact on the American people.

“I proudly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to lead Democrats in this fight to defend our personal freedoms and reproductive rights, protect our democracy, and defeat Donald Trump and his extreme MAGA Republicans this coming fall. I look forward to working with Democrats across the country and the millions of Americans who voted in support of her and President Biden in this year’s primary to win the White House, hold the Senate, and take back the House of Representatives to finish the job.”

Congressman Chris Pappas of NH

Congressman Chris Pappas of New Hampshire joined Kuster in backing Harris.

“I am pleased to join New Hampshire's elected delegates to the Democratic National Convention in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to become our next President. Vice President Harris is an accomplished prosecutor and public servant, and I’m confident in her ability to defeat Donald Trump and his extremist agenda, and move our country forward.

“We have so much more work to do, including lowering costs for working families, restoring a woman’s right to choose, and defending democracy at home and abroad. This election represents a pivotal moment for us to remember what we can accomplish when we come together, and I look forward to working alongside Kamala Harris to focus on making life better for all Granite Staters and Americans.”

Gov. Janet Mills of Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement Sunday endorsing Harris.

I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden for the remainder of his term, and to doing everything I can to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, a friend and former colleague as Attorney General and a fighter for the people, as our next president.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut also endorsed Harris on Sunday.

"I will be enthusiastically supporting my friend, Vice President Harris, to be our Democratic nominee for President. She has the perfect combination of experience, accomplishment, and deep love of country to lead our great nation. Let's go." he said on X.

He later added, "Just because I know people are rightly cynical, there was no coordination of all these endorsements. We all learned about the President’s decision when everyone else did. The outpouring of support for Kamala is organic. Because she can beat Trump and be a great president."

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, issued a statement backing Harris as well.

“I join President Biden in saying we should come together to support Vice President Kamala Harris."