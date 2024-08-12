Here's a preview of Brockton Hospital's updates ahead of its reopening Tuesday

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is set to open back up on Tuesday, 18 months after a devastating fire.

NBC10 Boston got a sneak peak inside the hospital Monday to preview all the new changes, including a renovated emergency department that can now, once again, take tens of thousands of patients a year.

The emergency department now has a 12-unit behavioral health triage unit. There is also a new outpatient surgical facility.

Before the electrical fire in February 2023, hospital administrators said the emergency department would typically see about 60,000 people a year. Patients were forced to go to other area hospitals during the closure with reported wait times spiking 24 to 36 hours.

“They’ve been inundated with our patients and so they should both see significant relief tomorrow,” Bob Haffey, president and CEO of Signature Healthcare, said.

We are told the hospital will reach the pre-fire 1,200 employee level, once the maternity, pediatric, and behavioral health units reopen by the end of this year.