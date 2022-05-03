Here's How Abortion is Protected in Massachusetts

Abortion is protected in Massachusetts, even if the Supreme Court strikes down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. NBC News reached out to confirm, but the Court declined to comment.

Abortion is legal in Massachusetts under the ROE Act, for up to and in some cases beyond 24 weeks. Attorney General Maura Healey, a gubernatorial candidate with a track record of defending abortion rights, made clear that abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts Monday night.

If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t. — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) May 3, 2022

"Abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts," Healey wrote on Twitter. “If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy. Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”

The 1973 decision guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. Without it, abortion access would vary depending on the state. A subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – largely maintained the right.

But the leaked majority opinion, purportedly written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, calls Roe “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Jennifer Driver, senior director of Reproductive Rights at the State Innovation Exchange, said the language in the draft is "outrageous," and yet "unsurprising."

"It's a culmination of decades long plan to end our right to abortion. It also confirms what we already have known, right? That the Supreme Court has been politicized and weaponized by extremist politicians who really want to take away our right to abortion," Driver said. "It will have a devastating impact. But what we know in this moment, abortion is still legal in this country."

U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren responded to reports that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade with calls for legislative action.

An official decision from the Supreme Court is expected to come sometime in late June or early July. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a devastating impact on women, Driver said, who will be unable to access abortion care. At least 23 states already have laws in place that can be used to restrict legal access.

"If you are in a state where you don't have access, you have to travel a ridiculous amount of miles, you have to take time off of work, it really is this undue burden and that is placed on individuals who are seeking abortion," Driver said. "Abortion is healthcare, and it should be a right across the country regardless of what state you live in."

Driver added that the "overwhelming majority" of people in this country want Roe to be upheld.

Several other lawmakers in Massachusetts and around New England reacted to the unprecedented leak with a call for legislation action in order to protect abortion rights. Demonstrations have been growing outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. as people on both sides of the issue react to the leak.