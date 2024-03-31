Here's how Boston's growth in millionaires compares to other cities

The Boston area had 42,900 millionaires in 2023 — more than the entire population of Braintree

By Grant Welker

When it comes to the "haves" versus the "have-nots," there are a lot more "haves" living in and around Boston than there were a decade ago.

The number of millionaires in the Boston area rose 55% since 2013, according to a report released this month by the investment analyst firm Henley & Partners.

Boston’s growth in millionaires was about typical for the country’s 11 largest metro areas by millionaires, as detailed by Henley & Partners. In fact, that 55% increase over the past decade actually falls short of the 62% rate of growth for all those 11 cities.

The Boston area had 42,900 millionaires in 2023. That's more than the entire population of Braintree, and nearly as many as Arlington.

