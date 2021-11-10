Here's How to Avoid Holiday Traffic of Pre-Pandemic Proportions

The Thanksgiving travel forecast from AAA predicts a huge rebound this year.

Nationwide, more than 53 million people are expected to hit the road or take to the skies, which is near pre-pandemic levels.

In Massachusetts, more than 1.2 million people expected to travel for Thanksgiving. That number is up by more than 15% compared to last year, and almost all of those people will be driving.

Boston Logan Airport's international terminal is about to get busier as COVID-19 travel bans are lifted from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the U.K. and much of Europe.

So when is the best time for you to leave so you don't get stuck in this traffic nightmare? AAA has some suggestions.

Leave early in the morning Wednesday. If you wait until the afternoon, you'll end up sitting in that old-fashioned traffic jam. If you're not an early riser, wait until after 9 p.m. Wednesday night when things get a little quieter.

For folks who are visiting family and friends nearby, early morning travel on Thanksgiving Day is always recommended when driving.

The travel that's expected in just a couple of weeks is anticipated to be the highest single year increase since 2005.

If you're planning to fly, prepare for long lines at the airport. More than 4 million people are expected to catch a flight for Thanksgiving.