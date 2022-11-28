Here's How to Get Tickets for the NH Ice Castles This Winter

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening in January, and tickets officially go on sale Monday.

The attraction announced last month it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It typically opens in mid-January and remains open until early March.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. at icecastles.com. General admission tickets are $20, while children ages 4 to 11 are $15.

The annual winter attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, features ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night. There is also a snow tubing hill, a forest walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village this winter. This year, there will also be an ice bar.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. "We're honored to be celebrating our 10th year in New Hampshire and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests of all ages."

The New Hampshire Ice Castles are one of five across the U.S. The others are in Midway, Utah; Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The ice castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire are a great family activity for when the kids are on school vacation.