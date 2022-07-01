Here's How to Prepare Your Pets for Fireworks This Fourth of July Weekend

No two dogs are alike when it comes to fireworks and loud noises, so it's important to have a plan in place for pets on Fourth of July Weekend, experts say.

"The noise and all the external stimuli can be really stressful for some pets," veterinarian Elizabeth Perkins said, urging owners to make a plan for their pooches heading into the holiday weekend.

"To have them stay at home in a controlled environment, ideally someplace where they're insulated from sound and insulated from lights etc.," Perkins said.

Pet owner Bobby Eustace said his two dogs, Oscar and Maia, react differently to the commotion.

"The little guy when he hears the fireworks go off he's in shock -- he's shell shocked," Eustace said of Oscar.

Haley's dog Bruno has a similar reaction.

"He's just always been petrified of light and loud noise," Haley said. "We'll also turn on a TV show or a movie -- any white noise to drown it out a little."

For dogs that really struggle with anxiety, Perkins had some tips.

"Using a compression vest such as a thunder shirt, there are some over the counter supplements that you can use nutraceuticals -- it's best to start the nutraceuticals and well ahead of the fireworks," Perkins said.

It's also important to make sure pets are wearing a collar and a microchip with contact information in case they run away, which is common during the holiday weekend, according to Perkins. It's also helpful to have their picture on-hand.

"Fourth of July is actually a very common time for people to lose dogs and for dogs to

bolt," Perkins said.

And, of course, make sure water is always available and never leave your pet in a hot car.

"It can be absolutely deadly," Perkins said. "Even if you don't think your car is hot and you roll down the windows."

