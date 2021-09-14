Voters Hit the Polls in Boston's Preliminary Election Tuesday

Tuesday is the day Boston's five mayoral hopefuls have worked for – the preliminary election that will narrow the field to two.

Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Annissa Essaibi-George, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, are all vying to be one of the two top vote-getters in the contest.

Polling locations in Boston will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The two top candidates will face off against each other in the general election on Nov. 2.

Secretary of State William Galvin said Monday that he is "optimistic we'll have a decent turnout," offering a "best guess" that Boston will see slightly more than 100,000 votes cast.

There are nine precinct polling location updates in the neighborhoods of East Boston, Fenway, Roxbury and Dorchester. The list can be downloaded from the Boston Election Department’s website.

Click here to find your polling location.

Many of the candidates had a whirlwind Monday, making their final pitches before residents hit the voting booths and pumping up their supporters at evening campaign events.

On Monday night, Janey talked with campaign volunteers in Roxbury, Essaibi-George rallied supporters in Dorchester and Campbell met with her supporters in the south end. With Wu leading in the latest poll taken by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University, the remaining candidates are in a tight race for second place.

"We’ve done a lot of work in the last five months," Janey said. "We opened up our city, we got our kids back in school, crime is trending in the right direction.”

“When we think about the work we have to do as a city, first and foremost, providing a high quality education for every one of our kids," Essaibi-George said. "I spent 13 years in the classroom, I can lead in a different way in that area."

“I’ve lived almost every inequity that folks are talking about. The issues - I’ve lived those," Campbell said. "But I’ve done the work. The record of accomplishment is long and distinct.”

Speaking Monday, Wu was not taking her position in the polls for granted.

"The only polls that matter are the polls that close at 8 p.m. tomorrow," she said. "We've been meeting with our neighborhood volunteer teams, we've been running all across the city, the energy is there, the excitement is there but it’s all about who shows up to vote tomorrow."

Barros didn’t have any events Monday as he trails in fifth place.

Other contested races on the ballot Tuesday in Boston are four at-large council seats, and council seats in districts 4, 6, 7 and 9.

The at large candidates are Said Abdikarim, Kelly Bates, James "Reggie" Colimon, Domingos DaRosa, Michael Flaherty, Althea Garrison, Alexander Gray, David Halbert, Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, Carla Monteiro, Erin Murphy, Bridget Nee-Walsh, Roy Owens, Donnie Palmer, Jonathan Spillane and Nick Vance.

District 4 candidates include Evandro Carvalho, William Dickerson III, Deeqo Jibril, Leonard Lee Sr., Joel Richards, Troy Smith, Jacob Jaleel Urena, Josette Williams and Brian Worrell.

District 6 candidates include Winnie A I Eke, Mary Tamer and Kendra Rosalie Hicks.

District 7 candidates include Tania Fernandes Anderson, Brandy Brooks, Angelina "Angie" Camacho, Joao Gomes DePina, Marissa Luse, Roy Owens, Santiago Leon Rivera and Lorraine Payne Wheeler.

District 9 candidates include Michael Bianchi, Liz Breadon and Eric Porter.

Municipal elections are also scheduled in 14 other cities and towns on Tuesday, including Lynn and Somerville.