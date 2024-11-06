Decision 2024

Here's how Connecticut towns voted on Election Day 2024

By Angela Fortuna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: A voter receives a “I Voted” sticker after casting his ballot during the 2024 United States Presidential Election at a polling station on November 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Today, voters cast their ballots to determine whether Republican nominee former President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will become the next President of the United States. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Have you ever wondered which parts of the state tend to be more liberal or conservative?

Preliminary data from the Secretary of the State's Office shows that there isn't necessarily a trend, and results vary by town.

While NBC News projects Kamala Harris to be the overall winner in our state, some individual cities and towns had more votes cast for President-elect Donald Trump.

Click here for a county-by-county look at how the state voted.

Hover over the map to see how your town voted and who came out on top.

You can also see how many votes were cast for each candidate.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us