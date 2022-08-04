Here's Kamala Harris' Itinerary for Her Trip to Mass. on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bay State Thursday, making stops in Boston and on Martha's Vineyard.

She's visiting to hold a roundtable in Boston with Mass. legislators and local leaders on reproductive rights. On the Vineyard, the Vice President will speak at a finance event.

Here's the VP's itinerary for her trip to the Commonwealth:

9:25 a.m. — Vice President Harris will leave Washington D.C., heading to Boston.

— Vice President Harris will leave Washington D.C., heading to Boston. 10:45 a.m. —The VP will receive the President's Daily Briefing.

—The VP will receive the President's Daily Briefing. 12:50 p.m. —Harris will hold the roundtable on reproductive rights in Boston at IBEW Local 103.

—Harris will hold the roundtable on reproductive rights in Boston at IBEW Local 103. 2:35 p.m. — Vice President Harris will leave Boston from Logan International Airport and head to Martha's Vineyard. She'll fly into Martha's Vineyard Airport.

— Vice President Harris will leave Boston from Logan International Airport and head to Martha's Vineyard. She'll fly into Martha's Vineyard Airport. 6:15 p.m. — VP Harris will speak at a Democratic National Committee finance event. Her opening remarks will be at a private home in Vineyard Haven.

— VP Harris will speak at a Democratic National Committee finance event. Her opening remarks will be at a private home in Vineyard Haven. 7:30 p.m. — The Vice President will depart from Martha's Vineyard Airport, and head back to Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington D.C.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the Vice President's Boston meeting, a White House official said she will be joined by Gov. Charlie Baker, and several other leaders, including Representative Ayanna Pressley. Harris is set to discuss the Biden Administration's push to protect abortion access. Mass. is the seventh state Harris has traveled to in recent weeks to discuss this topic.

Here's a list of speakers slated for Thursday's meeting:

Undersecretary Gil Cisneros, U.S. Department of Defense

Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA-07)

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz (D-MA), Chair, Ways and Means Committee

State Representative Kate Hogan (D-MA), Speaker Pro Tempore

State Representative Liz Miranda (D-MA)

Rebecca Holder, Executive Director, Reproductive Equity Now

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation that creates new legal shields for reproductive health providers, who could face lawsuits originating in other states where Republican-led legislatures are cracking down on access to abortions.

The new law also requires insurers to cover abortions without shifting costs to patients, orders the Department of Public Health to issue a standing order allowing any licensed pharmacist in Massachusetts to dispense emergency contraceptives, and clarifies state laws governing late-term abortions in an effort to ensure that procedure is accessible in Massachusetts.