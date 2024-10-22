Here's the lowdown on new restaurant, bar openings at Boston's Lenox Hotel

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month, it was reported that three hotel restaurants/bars in Boston's Back Bay were going to be closing, and now we have learned that all three will be replaced by new spots, though for now, only two have names and opening dates.

According to an article from Time Out, Sweeney's on Boylston is planning to open in the space within the Lenox Hotel where Solas currently resides, while The Irving is looking to open in the space where City Bar currently resides. The article mentions that Sweeney's, like Solas, will be an Irish pub, while The Irving will carry on the bar/cocktail lounge theme of City Bar, and both plan to open on November 1, with Solas and City Bar remaining open until then.

Time Out also says that an as-of-yet unnamed restaurant will replace City Table early next year, and that City Table will remain open until renovations begin on the space early next year. (All three concepts are being headed up by hospitality veteran Daniel Kenney, whose most recent position was executive chef at the Liberty Hotel.)

The Lenox Hotel sits at the corner of Boylston Street and Exeter Street, with its website being at https://www.lenoxhotel.com/ while the website for Sweeney's on Boylston is at https://sweeneysboston.com/ and the website for The Irving is at https://irvingatlenox.com/

Solas, City Bar, City Table at the Lenox Hotel in Boston's Back Bay to Close; New Concepts to Replace Them

