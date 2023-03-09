Here's What Happens Next for Boston Rent Control Proposal After City Council OKs Plan

Rising rents have been a huge issue in the City of Boston, but there is some hope on the horizon for tenants, after city council approved Mayor Michelle Wu's rent control plan.

Not everyone believes her plan would help, though.

However, many renters were pretty happy to hear that Boston City Council voted to advance Wu’s rent stabilization plan to state lawmakers on Wednesday.

Mayor Michelle Wu praised the Boston City Council for its approval of her rent control proposal.

The state legislature and the governor would still need to approve the home rule petition – so there still is a way to go before rent prices potentially come down in the city. City Council approval was just the first step.

But as more communities, like Somerville and Cambridge, consider following in Boston’s footsteps – where does the governor stand on supporting rent control measures?

Gov. Maura Healey was asked that question on Wednesday.

“I’ve said for a long time I support communities and their efforts to do what they think is necessary when it comes to housing, and with respect to any legislation that’s filed, I’m going to take a look at it," Healey said.

However, the Greater Boston Real Estate Board does not support the mayor’s proposal that would ban rent increases of more than six percent, plus inflation – with a cap at ten percent in high inflation years.

State lawmakers must approve Boston’s home rule petition on rent control before it becomes law.

“The research that has been done on rent control overwhelmingly has shown that it has impinged and curbed the production of housing," Greater Boston Real Estate Board CEO Greg Vasil said. "We need to build more housing, and that’s sort of in line with what we’ve been saying for years.”

According to Boston.com, that group has vowed to expand it’s $400,000 "rent control hurts housing" campaign, as this measure moves onto the state legislature.