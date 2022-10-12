MAP: Here's What the Boston Common of the Future Could Look Like

The City of Boston is unveiling its vision for the future of the Boston Common Wednesday, by releasing a new master plan that authors call an "aspirational yet pragmatic framework" for substantive change at America's first public park.

The master plan, which was put together by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Public Garden, lays out proposed improvements that range from the very tangible, like new tree plantings, to operational level changes, like strengthening daily and special event management.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with other city officials, will officially announce the new plan at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Here are some of its highlights.

What Are the Proposed Improvements?

The city's master plan divides the proposed improvements that it outlines into two overarching themes: improvements to the built environment and operational and management upgrades.

Under that first theme, which illustrates proposed capital improvements, four categories of changes are presented.

Strategies that would impact the entire park include bolstering both the tree canopy and seating, improving routes around the Common and creating more robust infrastructure for events.

Another focus in the master plan is to restore and clarify park edges and entrances, which highlights several specific entrances, as well as the park's perimeter as a whole as targets for improvements.

Several of the Boston Common's amenities are being eyed for upgrades, too, like the Frog Pond and Pavilion, the Visitor Information Center and the Concessions Building and Plaza.

Also included in the plan is a recommendation to enhance and diversity the Common's active recreation opportunities, which includes upgrades and a reconfiguration to the athletic field, an expansion to the tennis court as well as a buildup of the Tadpole Playground.

Changes at the operational level are being proposed in addition to the physical improvements. Those proposals include establishing new park management protocols and strengthening event management that aims to allow hosting special events "without overburdening the landscape".

How Were the Proposals Developed?

The proposals outlined in the master plan were developed with a series of guiding principles and goals in mind. Here are the overall goals of the plan.

An online survey collected around 4,500 responses, where nearly a third of people said they wanted beautified landscape features, and 28% reported they wanted to see improved physical infrastructure. 41% said the physical condition was fair.