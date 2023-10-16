Here's what the MBTA's new Green Line ‘supercars' will look like

The MBTA asked the public to vote on the look for the new Green Line trains being rolled out starting in 2026, and the final tally is in. The winner among the choices the MBTA asked people to vote on for the new Green Line Type 10 "supercars" is "Option 3," the agency announced Monday.

Riders were invited to select one of three exterior paint designs through a survey that ran from Oct. 2-13. MBTA employees were also allowed to vote. More than 16,300 responses were received, the MBTA said, with "Option 3" receiving 9,566 votes.

“Ensuring that we engage with riders and incorporate their feedback is critical in everything we do. I thank our riders for taking the time to engage with us on the exterior design of the new Type 10 Green Line supercars,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said. “We value the time that it takes to vote, and the fact that we heard directly from thousands of riders demonstrates the importance of these new Green Line cars to the public. It’s important for riders to know that we care about both their safety and also their experiences on the system, and we are incorporating their feedback into our decision-making. Thank you to our Customer Experience and Vehicle Engineering team for their work, and again to our riders for continuing to engage with us.”

Last September, the MBTA announced that it awarded a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York for 102 new Type 10 "supercar" light rail trolleys, as well as tools, testing, training, equipment services and other components to the massive project.

The new train cars will be 40 feet longer than current Green Line cars, according to the MBTA. The T said the supercars will feature a host of improvements, including wider door openings, low-floor boarding, closed operator's cabs with better visibility, along with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced communication systems.

The supercars will be in design for several more years before pilot vehicles are introduced in the spring of 2026. The MBTA said it anticipates a mock-up of the Green Line Type 10 supercar will be available next year for riders and the public to visit and offer their feedback.