Here's What the Police Report Says About the Streetlight That Fell on a Woman on a Boston Bridge

The light fell as a woman was walking on the Moakley Bridge, which connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown

By Thea DiGiammerino and Staff Reports

A pole fell on Moakley Bridge in Boston Tuesday, leaving a woman hurt
NBC10 Boston/Kathy Curran

A woman was hurt Tuesday after a light pole fell and hit her on a bridge in Boston. The NBC10 Boston Investigators found that someone had filed a 311 complaint with the city that reported a rotted pole in the area.

It happened on the Moakley Bridge, which connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge was partially closed Tuesday while the Boston Department of Works inspected other poles in the area, ultimately taking down 23 lights. Temporary lighting will be installed until new permanent lighting can go in.

See the incident report below.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23073776-20220928124753141

