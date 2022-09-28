Here's What the Police Report Says About the Streetlight That Fell on a Woman on a Boston Bridge

A woman was hurt Tuesday after a light pole fell and hit her on a bridge in Boston. The NBC10 Boston Investigators found that someone had filed a 311 complaint with the city that reported a rotted pole in the area.

It happened on the Moakley Bridge, which connects Boston's Seaport District with downtown.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge was partially closed Tuesday while the Boston Department of Works inspected other poles in the area, ultimately taking down 23 lights. Temporary lighting will be installed until new permanent lighting can go in.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

See the incident report below.