Here's what the weather will look like on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday

Trading wind and rain for breezy sunshine into the holiday! Conditions improve through the second half of Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind will stay gusty through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A wind advisory is in place for the coast until 3 p.m.

Otherwise, Thursday will be dry, bright, and breezy. Highs for Thanksgiving will be in the 50s! If you like those 50s, take advantage of it because temperatures will cool beyond Thursday and likely will not recover back to the 50s on the 10-day forecast.

Black Friday is looking like Thursday, just a touch cooler.

By Saturday, we will see a blast of cooler air, and high temperatures will dip to the 30s. Get ready for a real chill as lows dip to the low and mid-20s for Saturday morning. Most of the 10-day has below-freezing low temperatures.

On Sunday, clouds build ahead of our next rain and wintry mix chance Sunday into Monday. Interior New England has a better chance of seeing a wintry mix than the coast. Rain favors Boston and Greater Boston for now. Check back for updates.