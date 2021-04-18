Here's What to Do With Your Kids During April Vacation Week in Mass.

April school vacation week in Massachusetts starts this Monday. If you are not sure how to keep your kids busy throughout the week, here's a week-long schedule of activities, courtesy of the Highland Street Foundation.
All of the activities have free admission, however the foundation says you'll need to reserve a spot for each activity ahead of time. Due to capacity restrictions, tickets will be first come, first serve, and advanced registration is required for some events.
Some of the activities on the schedule include:
- The Hall at Patriot Place, on Monday, April 19, all day.
- Franklin Park Zoo on Tuesday, April 20 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Stone Zoo on Wednesday, April 21, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Eric Carle Museum on Thursday, April 22, all day.
- Blue Hills Trailside Museum on Friday, April 23, all day.
Read the complete schedule below.