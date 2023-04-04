Here's What to Expect From Donald Trump's Arraignment

Former president Donald Trump is set to face a judge in New York City on Tuesday, during a historic arraignment on charges tied to the hush money case involving adult film start Stormy Daniels.

Trump will be booked and fingerprinted, although it's unclear if he will have a mug shot taken. The former president will not be handcuffed, and there will not be video cameras allowed in the courtroom. Five photographers will be allowed inside before the arraignment begins, and the use of electronic devices is also banned inside the courtroom.

Former President Trump Returns to Manhattan

Trump arrived in New York City on Monday and spent the night at Trump Tower. He'll have to trek down to Lower Manhattan at some point Tuesday morning or early afternoon, ahead of the arraignment scheduled for the afternoon.

Security is high in the area of the courthouse, with streets in the area closed, parking bans in place and metal barricades placed around certain buildings. Since Friday, there seems to have been a steady increase in NYPD officers on patrol, something expected only to increase even more on Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a warning on Monday to anyone with ideas of violence, that thousands more NYPD officers are on standby.

People are gathering in Manhattan ahead of the court proceedings — some in support of Trump, others not.

"I've been a Trump supporter and this is a good place and a good time, apparently he's going to show up here, it's good for him to see that people support him," one woman said, donning a red Trump baseball cap.

"To tell Donald Trump that if you do bad things in our society, you're going to go to the bad place and you're going to be reincarnated as a cockroach," another woman said.

What to Expect During Tuesday's Arraignment of Donald Trump

Although this will be the first time a former U.S. president will face criminal charges, the procedure for his arraignment will be pretty standard.

Former President Trump is expected to arrive to the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents at 11 a.m. He will then be fingerprinted, swabbed for DNA and possibly have his mug shot taken before the hearing begins at 2:15 p.m. The arraignment is expected to last somewhere between 15 and 30 minutes.

During the proceedings, Judge Juan Merchon will unseal the indictment and read out the roughly 30 charges, which are related to hush money payments allegedly made ahead of the 2016 election to two women who Trump was said to have had an affair with, including adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Trump's attorney said he will enter a not-guilty plea.

Legal analyst and attorney Michael Coyne believes the charges will encompass more than just the alleged hush money.

"I think there are other types of business crimes and the use of the documents and things are either federal for electing fraud purposes or for tax purposes that were improper," Coyne said.

After the arraignment, the district attorney will hold a news conference, and Trump is expected to fly back to Florida and deliver a speech later Tuesday night.