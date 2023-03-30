Here's What to Know About Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway Park

Thursday is Opening Day at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox, kicking off a new baseball season and sparking home amongst fans for a stronger year.

Fans heading to Fenway on Thursday have been asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. for Opening Day ceremonies, ahead of the matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about Opening Day in Boston.

Baseball is back as the Red Sox face the Orioles on Opening Day in Boston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It won't be a warm one at Fenway on Thursday.

While skies should be sunny, wind chills will be sitting in the 30s, so fans will want to make sure they bundle up to stay warm in the gusty conditions.

New Players and New Rules

Baseball fans will surely enjoy the chance to see several players make their Red Sox debut on Thursday, including Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.

New rules by the MLB mean a shorter game, too. During Spring Training, the new rules shaved game times down by an average of 26 minutes.

Baseball season is upon us, and some improvements have been made at Fenway Park.

Before the Game Starts

Gates will open at 12:10 p.m. for fans on Thursday, 30 minutes sooner than usual.

At 9 a.m., there will be a swearing-in ceremony for 16 Air Force recruits on the warning track near Canvas Alley.

The tradition of an Opening Day flyover will continue this year, with two F-15C’s from the 104th Fighter Wing flown out of Westfield, Massachusetts, and two F-35A’s from the 158th Fighter Wing flown out of Burlington, Vermont.

The two teams will be introduced before the game along the base lines, and the American flag will be draped over the field left wall and presented by the Hanscom Air Force Base, under the direction of Brigadier General James Pabis of the Vermont National Guard.

Michelle Brooks-Thompson, an award-winning recording artist and Springfield native, will perform the national anthem.

In today's Daily Debrief, the FBI joins the investigation into "swatting" calls that have disrupted classes in a dozen Massachusetts communities this week. Plus, after the deadly shooting of a college student by Cambridge police, city officials lay out proposed police reforms, and a look at Red Sox spring training as the team’s pitchers and catchers start formal team workouts.

New Bag Policy

Bags must only have one compartment and no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. Backpacks, backpack-style purses, duffel bags and other similar bags are not allowed. Clear bags are encouraged, but must fit the same qualifications. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags with essential medical equipment.

Fenway Park showcased a number of changes and improvements for this year, including the expansion of AI checkout technology, a new LED field lighting system, a revamped locker room and new food offerings.