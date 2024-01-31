Here's what to know about the CarGurus building nearing completion above the Mass. Pike

Drivers who commuter into Boston via the Mass. Pike know it well by now — the new tower with the CarGurus logo on it right as you pass approach the Back Bay neighborhood.

The building is part of a major new development that's set to be rolled out in 2024 — it's known as Parcel 12, and includes office space, a hotel, retail and restaurant space and a half-acre public park and plaza.

The development is right on the edge of Back Bay — along Massachusetts Avenue between Boylston and Newbury — and developers promise that it will serve as both a gateway into Boston and a new anchor to the Newbury Street experience.

With big names — like CarGurus and Lego North America — already announced as office tenants, and CitizenM as the hotel — we're getting the inside scoop on how this major project came to be and how it could transform the area.

Watch our interview with Senior Vice President of Creative and Marketing Strategy at Samuels & Associates, Andi Simpson, above for the whole lowdown on the development.