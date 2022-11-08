Local

Here's What Tuesday's Lunar Eclipse Looked Like

Tuesday is the first time ever Election Day coincided with a total lunar eclipse

If you were up early enough Tuesday morning, you may have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse before sunrise.

Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, the Earth and the moon are in a straight line with the Earth positioned in the middle, casting its shadow on the moon. Unlike solar eclipses, observers can safely look directly at lunar eclipses. Of course, binoculars and telescopes will provide an even closer view.

Picture shows Tuesday's lunar eclipse over the Zakim Bridge
NBC10 Boston
The moon during Tuesday's lunar eclipse over Boston's Zakim Bridge
While several partial lunar eclipses will occur over the next few years, this is our last total lunar eclipse until March of 2025! Even more rare, an Election Day total lunar eclipse won’t happen again for another 372 years!

