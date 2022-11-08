Here's What Tuesday's Lunar Eclipse Looked Like

If you were up early enough Tuesday morning, you may have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse before sunrise.

This morning’s #LunarEclipse is seen framed by #Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, in this 6 photo multiple exposure image. 📸📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/JbOIt1bunT — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 8, 2022

Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, the Earth and the moon are in a straight line with the Earth positioned in the middle, casting its shadow on the moon. Unlike solar eclipses, observers can safely look directly at lunar eclipses. Of course, binoculars and telescopes will provide an even closer view.

NBC10 Boston

While several partial lunar eclipses will occur over the next few years, this is our last total lunar eclipse until March of 2025! Even more rare, an Election Day total lunar eclipse won’t happen again for another 372 years!