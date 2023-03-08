Here's What Voters Decided on During Vermont's Town Meeting Day

Town Meeting Day was Tuesday in Vermont, and locals were able to make their voices heard on a wide variety of issues statewide.

Here are some of the results.

In Burlington, the state's largest municipality, six out of eight articles passed on Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Residents approved the school district's $104 million fiscal year 2024 budget, and voted to allow legal city residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections, according to WPTZ. Voters said no to establishing an "Independent Community Control Board," which would have had oversight over police.

Voters in Winooksi gave the city select board the power to put into place an ordinance that would protect tenants from eviction without just cause, a charter change that failed to pass in Brattleboro on Tuesday, according to WPTZ.

In Colchester, people there voted to approve the building of a new recreation center. The project is valued at $16 million and has been in talks for over two decades, WPTZ reported.

In another notable takeaway from Town Meeting Day, Winooski has made history as the first in state with an entirely LGBTQ+ city council.