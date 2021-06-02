Here's When a Heat Wave Could Hit New England

Most areas will remain dry today with mid to high clouds moving overhead, filtering the early-June sun. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder are possible across the interior during the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach into the mid 70s to low 80s inland. It will be cooler at the coast, where sea breezes keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will increase overnight as a warm front approaches New England from the south.

An increasing flow out of the southwest will usher moisture into our area overnight, triggering some showers and even a rumble of thunder along the South Coast before daybreak. Lows drop down into the mid to upper 50s.

Expecting an unsettled day on Thursday with showers and embedded T-storms around. Clouds hanging tough overhead will keep temperatures down in the 60s at the coast, upper 60s to low 70s elsewhere across the region. Morning showers and rumbles of thunder decrease by the afternoon on Friday, with sunshine eventually breaking out.

A summer feel will be around with highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points increasing into the 60s. The first heat wave of the season is expected to kick-off towards the end of the weekend into early next week.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees every day with Saturday reaching into the mid to upper 80s, Sunday reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s. Excessive heat comes at the beginning of next week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast with highs reaching into the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.