Here's When Temperatures Could Reach 60 Degrees in New England

On this last day of winter, it certainly did feel wintry thanks to a gusty wind that took hold of New England behind the area of low pressure that brought much needed rain and a few snowflakes to the region.

The wind will continue to diminish this evening and tonight as high pressure builds, our wind will be light and radiational cooling will take place with lows in the teens and 20s.

Both weekend days will feature a light wind. At this time of the year, with cold ocean water temperatures of only 40 to 42 degrees, that encourages sea breeze development, and our First Alert Team thinks a pretty decent sea breeze will set up both weekend afternoons.

The impact of a sea breeze in March is pretty noticeable, often knocking temperatures from highs in the 50s or lower 60s into the 40s by the end of the day, and occasionally reaching as far inland as 20 to 30 miles by late day. Both of those characteristics are expected with our weekend afternoon sea breezes.

Our Vernal Equinox starts tomorrow at 5:37am, so this weekend will be the first in New England to feature 12 hours of daylight. Not only will we have extra daylight, but our first spring weekend will come with milder temperatures as well.

Highs both days will be in the 50s to around 60 degrees, especially inland. The stretch of nice weather will last until Tuesday, with showers returning to the region Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s throughout the week and into next weekend as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.