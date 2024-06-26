Here's when RI's takeover of Providence Public Schools will end

A new timeline has been released as to when the Rhode Island Department of Education's takeover of Providence Public Schools will end, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The turnaround plan, announced by the Return of Local Control Cabinet, revealed that Providence Public Schools is expected to return to local control by next spring.

The state took over the district five years ago after a scathing John Hopkins report highlighted problems like bullying, fighting, poor learning conditions and crumbling buildings.

The Return to Local Control Cabinet, comprised of 14 city leaders, used eight key metrics from Providence's Turnaround Action Plan to improve educational outcomes, including increasing the number of PPSD schools rated 2-stars or higher and increasing the percentage of PPSD students who graduate within four years, reports WJAR.

The cabinet will start a survey this month to get feedback from families, teachers and students on the state takeover.

Later this year, the city will host several sessions to discuss the transition plan, according to WJAR.

In January, a report with the community feedback will be created, with a final transition plan and timeline for Providence schools developed by April. A month later, the city will formulate a procedural plan to regain control of the district.

In the meantime, the Department of Education hired School Works to measure the progress made in the district.