Here's why firefighters are jumping into the ice in Fenway this week

Boston firefighters caught the attention of a lot of people walking in Fenway Tuesday by jumping into freezing cold water.

They were in special yellow suits practicing cold water rescues in the Muddy River, which runs into the Charles, while the water temperature was about 32 degrees.

Around 150 Boston firefighters train every year, just in case a person or animal goes out onto ice and falls into the water.

Boston firefighters training for icy water rescues in Fenway on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Boston firefighters training for icy water rescues in Fenway on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Fire officials said they usually see a few every month during the wintertime. In fact, they got a call about a dog going out onto Jamaica Pond on Tuesday morning. Luckily, that dog ended up being OK.

“The ice is starting to get weak, they think that it’s safe, they may go out there or you might chase an animal out there and then they go through," said Boston Fire Lt. Robert Bottary. "They're good conditions for us to train, because they're actual conditions that we would find with a victim possibly in the water."

Tuesday was the second day of cold water training for Boston firefighters — they will be practicing these types of rescues through Friday.