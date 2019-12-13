Funeral services will be held Friday for former Boston College baseball captain and ALS awareness advocate Pete Frates, who was the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates, 34, died on Monday surrounded by his family following his yearslong battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is commonly known as ALS. The progressive neurodegenerative disease causes paralysis, muscle weakness and ultimately respiratory failure. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, when he was 27.

Since then, he has been a spirited advocate for ALS awareness and the inspiration behind Ice Bucket Challenge. The challenge became a movement that athletes, politicians, celebrities and everyday people participated in and sparked a greater discussion on the disease and raised more than $225 million worldwide, which has no known cure.

A procession for Frates is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., where his body will be taken from Campbell Funeral Home in Beverly to St. Ignatious Church in Chestnut Hill. A celebration of his life will be held Monday at St. John’s Prep.

The Beverly, Massachusetts native is survived by his wife, Julie and their daughter, Lucy.