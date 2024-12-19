Boston restaurant talk

High-end Chicago steakhouse started by Michelin star chef expanding to Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

MIAMI BEACH, FL – MARCH 15: Chef Danny Grant attends 1826 Restaurant & Lounge Grand Opening on March 15, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for 1826 Restaurant & Lounge)
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a pair of high-end steakhouses in the Midwest and the Southwest may be joined by a location in Boston.

According to a source, Maple & Ash is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, with a sign for the place apparently being shown above Rag & Bone Menswear on Pier 4 Boulevard. This jibes with an article from Crain's Chicago Business, which mentions that locations of the restaurant appear to be in the works for Boston, Santa Barbara, New York City, and Miami, the last of which may be opening as soon as January of 2025. Currently, locations of Maple & Ash can be found in Chicago (where it was first established) and Scottsdale, with both locations offering a variety of steaks and chops along with seafood, chicken, pasta dishes, and more.

The website for Maple & Ash can be found at https://www.mapleandash.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

