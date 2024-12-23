High-end steakhouse opening in Boston, Harvard Square dive bar shutting down

Boston restaurant talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 16 and December 22.

Shoreline Kitchen + Bar in Hull Has Closed
A restaurant within a seaside resort on the South Shore has shut down.
Maple & Ash Is Apparently Expanding to Boston, Opening a Location in the Seaport District
It looks like a pair of high-end steakhouses in the Midwest and the Southwest may be joined by a location in Boston.
The Cambridge Brewing Company Brand Has Been Acquired by Castle Island Brewing Co.
A beloved Kendall Square brewery that was planning to close down will see its beers live on.
Saus in Boston Has Closed; Bow Market Location to Remain in Operation
A comfort food spot in downtown Boston that was known in part for its hand-cut fries and beer has shut down, though its other location will continue on.
Whitney's in Cambridge's Harvard Square Is Closing
It appears that one of the last dive bars in Cambridge is closing its doors.
