Rhode Island

High-ranking Rhode Island corrections official accused of filming child sex abuse

Seth Crosby serves as the deputy chief of special investigations at the Department of Corrections

By Thea DiGiammerino

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A high-ranking official with the Rhode Island Department of Corrections was arrested on allegations he filmed child sex abuse, state police said Wednesday.

Cranston resident Seth Crosby, 46, was charged with two counts of production or attempted production of child pornography and one count of video voyeurism, Rhode Island State Police confirmed. Crosby serves as the deputy chief of special investigations at the Department of Corrections.

The charges concern three children, State Police said. Further details were not immediately released.

The state Department of Corrections tells WJAR-TV that Crosby has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation takes place.

