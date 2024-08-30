High school football games in Plymouth moved up due to EEE risk

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a second human case of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, was confirmed in Massachusetts, prompting a change of plan in Plymouth.

Both Plymouth North and Plymouth South high schools are changing the times of their football games to not only protect the players and coaches, but to also protect the fans from EEE.

Now, all home football games in Plymouth will be played starting at 4 p.m., and all teams need to be off the fields by dusk. This is due to the town's high-risk status for EEE.

This also comes as the Department of Public Health announced the second confirmed human case of EEE in the state Thursday. It's a woman in her 30s who was exposed in the area of Plymouth County.

There's also a second EEE case in a horse in Plymouth County confirmed this week.

Health officials say both became infected before aerial spraying for mosquitoes was done this week.

The town of Plymouth said it's taken proactive measures by closing all parks and fields between the hours of dusk and dawn.

That means even beyond the high school teams, all athletic leagues and other organizations using public parks and fields will be prohibited from continuing their activities after dusk.

If you are outside, health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved clothing and using bug spray with DEET.