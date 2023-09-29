High School in Providence students had less than 1% proficiency in math last year

A recent report card by the Rhode Island Department of Education said that every student at Mount Pleasant High School failed the state's math exam during the 2021-2022 school year, according to reports from WJAR.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said that that was "unacceptable".

The results in science and english language arts are also low at 4.8% and 7.1% respectively.

The report indicated that 67% of students had graduated, in contrast to a repot from the district that showed hald of the students were chronically absent.

Mount Pleasant High School is one of the many schools in the district that received a one-star rating based on student achievement and growth.

"I'm not prepared to say what the metrics are, but it should be based upon outcomes, not some date on the calendar," said Smiley when asked by WJAR how they plan to turn things around.

At the end of the year, the takeover of Providence Public Schools by the state ends.