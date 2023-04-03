High School Student Accused of Bringing Gun to School in Lowell

A student at the Career Academy in Lowell, Massachusetts was arrested Monday, accused of bringing a gun to school.

Lowell police said the student walked into school with the gun in his jacket and it was discovered when he left that jacket in the main office. Police were called in around 11:30 a.m. and the student was arrested without any issues.

"It was in a coat belonging to one of the students, by the staff at the school," said Barry Golner, interim superintendent of the Lowell Police Department.

The student was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a firearm in a school. He was not publicly identified.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It was an isolated incident, we believe," Golner said. "No one was hurt, and the school worked quickly to identify what occurred and call the police."

Police dogs trained in gun detection were brought in to sweep the school as a precaution, but nothing else was found. There will be an increased police presence and extra security at the school over the next few days.

"There's no metal detectors in any schools in the city, but what the school department does have is they have metal detectors that can be deployed if there's an issue at a different school," Golner said. "An incident like today, if they wanted to, they could have them deployed for the next few days at the school."