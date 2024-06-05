Rhode Island

High-speed chase involving stolen car out of Mass. ends in crash in RI

Officers arrested Jesse Pernack and Ramaar Fisher

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Two people were arrested after a car stolen out of Massachusetts was involved in a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers in Providence were notified by Massachusetts State Police about the stolen vehicle Tuesday night, which was stolen from Dedham, reports WJAR.

The car was tracked to Niagara Street in Providence, police said.

When officers tried stopping the car, the driver took off, according to WJAR.

Officers arrested Jesse Pernack and Ramaar Fisher.

No injuries were reported.

