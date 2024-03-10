High tide brings flooding to New England coast

Clouds with a few sunny breaks this afternoon as low pressure pulls northward into Canada. A few lingering rain showers and sprinkles will pop up across the south, snow showers across the higher terrain north along with a gusty west wind. Our attention will be focused along the coastline early this afternoon as we pass the midday high tide and evaluate any damage brought forth by the astronomical high tide.

Minor flooding is expected along the Massachusetts coastline to Rhode Island where a coastal flood advisory remains in effect through the mid-afternoon. Seacoast New Hampshire northward into Maine is under a coastal flood warning where we will likely see moderate to isolated pockets of major flooding through the mid-afternoon. Highs south will break into the low 50s from the Boston metro area southward into Connecticut and Rhode Island, 40s central New England, 30s far north.

Parts of Maine is facing some road closures due to the coastal flooding in the area.

Traffic Alert: 🚨 Here is a list of our current road closures!



Route 1 at the Marsh

Pine Point Rd at the Clambake

Sawyer St at the Cape line

Jones Creek between Avenue 5-6

Black Point Rd (Winnocks Neck to Highland Ave)



We continue to monitor conditions. — ScarboroughMaineFD (@ScarboroughFire) March 10, 2024

An upper level system will pass through the region overnight keeping us unsettled with the risk for flurries and snow showers as colder air moves into New England via a gusty west-northwest wind. Several inches more of snow is expected across the higher elevations, not much, if any closer to the coast. Lows in the 30s.

More in the way of clouds Monday with cooler temperatures. Much of the region will be on the dry side with the exception of the northern mountains where snow showers will continue thanks to a strong westerly, upsloping wind. Wind will also increase from the west during the day thanks to a strong low level jet…winds area expected to gust over 40mph at times and diminish late in the day. Highs in the 40s south, 30s north.

Drier conditions follow through the mid-week with temperatures moderating into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday…60 possible by Thursday!

Have a great Sunday!