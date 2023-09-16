High winds send tree through van's windshield in Maine, barely missing people inside

High winds from storm Lee sent a large tree crashing through the windshield of a passenger van carrying six people in Moro Plantation, Maine, on Saturday.

State police say John Yoder, 23, was driving a Ford Transit van south on Route 11 when he saw a large tree falling into the roadway. Yoder tried to stop the van but couldn't avoid the tree, which went through the front windshield -- barely missing Yoder and his passengers.

The impact caused the top of the tree to break off inside of the van, and Yoder suffered minor cuts, police said; his five passengers were not injured.

Police said high winds are to blame for what happened, and they reminded people to stay vigilant as they traveled Saturday for the possibility of falling trees and debris in the roadway.

Earlier Saturday in Searsport, Maine, a large tree limb fell on a man's vehicle on U.S. Highway 1, killing the 51-year-old driver. It's the first fatality attributed to storm Lee.