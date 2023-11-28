Highlighting local organizations this Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday! After multiple days dedicated to deals and buying things, it’s time to give back.

And what better way than highlighting some of those organizations or people doing good in our community?

Giving Tuesday is a reminder that even though it’s great to receive, it’s even better to give. And here's a look at some of the local organizations that do that.

For almost 25 years United Teen Equality Center -- or UTEC -- has been serving the youth in the Merrimack Valley.

It started in 1999 as a safe space to help young people who have been incarcerated or involved in gang violence, explained James O’Keefe, one of the streetworker managers.

“As street workers we bring them in where they can get access to high set education, they can get job training skills, some workforce skills in one of our social enterprises.”

And they’re not the only organization making positive impacts in the Merrimack Valley. Fortaleza, Inc., which means strength in Spanish, is a Lowell nonprofit that advocates for the removal of inequalities and barriers impacting Latino and Hispanic students.

“The Hispanic and Latino community continue underperforming in education success, when it compares to other groups. We have to work on the system, not neglecting that we also, have to address the engagement of parents and students to be more involved," President Vladimir Saldana said.

More than 40% of Lowell Public School students come from this demographic. Fortaleza has created a scholarship to propel them into future success, like Lowell High Senior Atiana Garcia.

“I’m pleased they’re giving an opportunity to students like me that don’t really get an opportunity to go to college. I want to be one of those impacts. Because I want to be a nurse," Garcia said.

And while organizations like these could use donations, others were giving back on this special day.

Like the owner and chef of Gather Restaurant in Canton.

“We have a ticket board outside that says if anybody that comes in and are hungry and can’t afford a meal, we will provide the meal," Chef Shelton Perkins said.

“It’s important all year round not just during the holidays. I mean we’re big on our faith and giving back.”

If you want to donate during this holiday season, experts warn people about scams, recommending that people really know the charity they’re giving money to and where exactly that donation is being used for.