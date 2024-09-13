Boston restaurant talk

Highly-rated Mexican restaurant to open new location in Cambridge's Harvard Square

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Tenoch Mexican

A local group of Mexican restaurants is in expansion mode once again, as it now plans to open a new location in one of the busiest parts of Cambridge.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a Harvard Crimson article), Tenoch is going to be opening in Harvard Square, moving into a space in The Garage that had been home to Las Palmas, and before that, El Jefe's Taqueria and The Taco Truck. Once it opens, the new location of Tenoch will join others in Boston's North End, East Cambridge, Medford Square, Somerville's Davis Square, Malden, and Melrose, and it will likely offer such options as tortas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and more.

The address for the upcoming location of Tenoch in Harvard Square is 83 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations is at https://www.tenochmexican.com/

