NH State Police

Highway Car Chase Begins in Maine and Ends on Opposite Side of Road in New Hampshire

The suspect evaded State Police in Maine and drove across I-95's center divider to drive in the opposite direction of traffic when fleeing from NH State Police

By Evan Ringle

Sunday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police apprehended a suspect of an armed robbery in Auburn, ME after a motor chase which started in Maine and ended on the wrong side of the highway in New Hampshire.

Ahmed Duale, a 27 year-old resident of Lewiston, ME evaded Maine State Police driving down Interstate 95 South, where once crossing state lines, drove across the center median of the highway and fled from NH State Police driving the opposite way of traffic,

After failing to escape custody, Duale stopped his vehicle at a center median in Greenland, NH, and was charged with Felony Reckless Conduct, Disobeying a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Operation and Indecent Exposure.

This case is still under active investigation.

